You don’t have to be a political scientist with a PhD from Harvard to know that 2026 likely will be a bad year for Republicans.

Polymarket, the online betting site, gives Democrats a better than 80 percent chance of taking control of the House in the upcoming midterm elections.

So what will they do with their power?

Pushed by the left wing of their party, Democrats probably will impeach Donald Trump — for a third time. Like the two previous impeachments, he won’t be convicted in the Senate. A two-third majority is needed for that, and there simply won’t be enough votes.

What else besides impeachment might be on their agenda? How about blowing up the Supreme Court as we know it. Here’s what Hakeem Jeffries, the betting favorite to be the next Speaker Of the House, said: