What Will Dems Run on in November?
How about Jan 6 2021?
It’s a new year, which usually means it’s time to look forward, not back. But if you think Jan. 6, 2021, is now in our rearview mirror, you might want to think again. We’re going to hear a lot about it between now and November.
The midterms are looming and Democrats know they can’t run on their president’s popularity — not if his approval ratings remain …
