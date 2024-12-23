Editor’s note: If you’re currently a free subscriber, now is a great time to upgrade to (and lock in) an annual paid subscription for just $43.20 (only $3.60 a month). Otherwise, the upgrade price for new subscribers will go up to $50 on January 1 (learn more here).

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thompson’s death on a midtown Manhattan street “was a killing that was intended to evoke terror. And we’ve seen that reaction.” —AP News Report

It didn’t take long, did it? Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was shot and killed, and before police finished cordoning off the crime scene, social media was on fire, turning the alleged shooter into some kind of folk hero.

To more than a few Americans, Luigi Mangione, the man arrested and charged with killing Thompson, wasn’t a cold-blooded killer, but rather a righteous vigilante standing up to corporate greed. He’s even been dubbed the “hot assassin” because of a picture that revealed him shirtless showing off his abs.

Here’s the reality: a man was murdered — shot in the back on a New York City street. You’d think that, at the very least, we could all agree that that’s wrong — without adding … but there are times when even murder is understandable.