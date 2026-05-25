Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and the owner of the Washington Post, recently said that President Trump was “more mature, more disciplined” in his second term.

Mr. Bezos might want to read his own newspaper for a different take on the president’s behavior.

The Post analyzed Mr. Trump’s speeches and social media posts and found that his “use of vulgar language, personal insults and self-aggrandizing rhetoric has increased markedly in his second term.”

Throughout our history, American presidents and presidential candidates have stayed clear of crude language, at least in public. They chose their words carefully to convey gravitas, to convey an impression that they were honorable people who understood the importance of decency.

Not Donald Trump. He doesn’t try to hide his crudeness, he shows it off — and has made it a central element of his political persona.

Mr. Trump has dropped F-bombs on national TV several times. And when he does, he doesn’t seem the least bit embarrassed. Vulgarity, to President Trump represents authenticity — something his MAGA fans believe run-of-the-mill politicians lack. Saying “fuck” in public, they believe, shows that he’s tough.