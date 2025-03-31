Let’s be blunt: When radicals start torching Teslas because they don’t like Elon Musk, we’ve left the realm of protest and entered the land of the unhinged.

Whether you like Musk or not, setting fires to cars, it’s not activism. It’s vandalism wrapped in self-righteousness.

And then there’s Luigi Mangione, who allegedly shot an insurance executive in the back on a Manhattan street. This was an execution. And yet, some on the far left treat Mangione like some kind of vigilante hero. Social media lit up with applause, as if assassinating someone over grievances with the healthcare system is now a form of progressive justice.

And you want to know the worst part? The clapping. The smug laughs from the “Daily Show” crowd as they watched Teslas burn. The reaction wasn’t horror — it was joy. This isn’t political satire; it’s moral rot disguised as comedy.