My old friend Bill O’Reilly wrote an interesting column recently about the demise of network news — a once noble institution inhabited over the years by my two favorite reporters: Bill ... and me.

O’Reilly writes that, “My young adult children never watch network news. Not in the evening, not in the morning. In addition, they don’t watch cable news even if I’m on. It’s boring to them. They can thumb through information on the internet anytime they want. Television news is not even considered a ‘thing’ anymore.”

Now, I realize we live in an age where change comes fast — sometimes too fast — and the news business is no exception. But think about what Bill is saying. His own kids — not exactly strangers to the media world — don’t even flip on the TV when their father is on the screen. And he’s the guy who paid for college!