You have to hand it to Donald Trump. He’s managed to offend Democrats, alienate independents, and now, just for good measure, he’s turning off Republicans, too.

Not exactly a brilliant political strategy with the midterm elections just a few weeks away.

As a headline in the New York Times put it: “Signs are emerging that dispirited Republican voters may stay home in November.”

Apparently, even some Republicans have had enough. They’re tired of the chaos, tired of the constant feuding, tired of the daily drama. In a word — make that two words — they’re tired of Donald Trump.

The Times quotes a former Republican member of the Michigan House of Representatives who put it this way: “People are tired. The whole divider-in-chief thing, it’s gotten to the point where it’s just exhausting.”

And it’s a safe bet he’s not alone.

So what’s Trump’s solution? He’s telling Republicans to vote as if he were on the ballot. Careful what you wish for, Mr. President. Some Republicans may take your advice — and stay home.