I doubt that either Joe Biden or Donald Trump knows much about the French philosopher Albert Camus, but they’re sure acting as if they do.

Camus was a smart guy who understood the human condition. “To be happy, we must not be too concerned with others,” he said. That pretty much describes Biden and Trump, both of whom have no bigger fans than themselves. One thinks he’s the second coming of Franklin Roosevelt and I wouldn’t be surprised if the other sends himself a Valentine’s Day card on February 14 every year.

Yet, as much as they admire themselves, most Americans don’t. Most Americans don’t want either of them to run for president this time around — but they’re running nonetheless. They figure that the unenlightened masses, otherwise known as the American electorate, will come around.