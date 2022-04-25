Why Are Liberals (Really) Mad at Elon Musk?
Remember when liberals were at the forefront of the fight for free speech?
If you’re feeling a little like Alice in Wonderland about now, you have every right. Things really are getting curiouser and curiouser.
Remember when liberals were at the forefront of the fight for free speech? Remember when the ACLU said — correctly, in my opinion — that even Nazis have rights in America, that they should be allowed to march through S…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.