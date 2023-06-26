Tim Scott is a dangerous man. He says things that some people think a black man shouldn’t say. And because he does, he poses a very real, very serious danger — to the Democratic Party.

Tim Scott is an optimist when it comes to America. He has said that, “I know America is a land of opportunity, not a land of oppression. I know it because I’ve lived it.”

His life story — from growing up poor in South Carolina all the way to the U.S. House and then the Senate — is an admirable story, one that speaks to how much progress we’ve made in this country on matters of race.

So you might think that liberals, who are constantly telling us how much they care about black people, would admire Tim Scott’s success. Or at least should. But it’s no secret that liberals admire black people who speak their minds with confidence and without fear of how their critics will respond — as long as those black people are liberal Democrats.