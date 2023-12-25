To All Our Friends,

Wishing you a very Merry Christmas. I hope it’s been a good holiday season for all. And as we bid farewell to the old, may the New Year be a good one for every one of you — and for our country.

Take care and be well,

Bernie Goldberg

It’s not exactly breaking news that Donald Trump is selfish, that he cares more about himself than just about anything else, including the country he wants to lead. But Joe Biden is giving Donald a run for his money. Joe is also selfish. He also cares more about himself than about the country. If he cared more about the country, he might consider dropping out of the race.

Just about everybody doesn’t want Biden to run again. Voters think he’s too old to do the job for four more years. He’s underwater in polls when it comes to inflation and the border. Then there’s crime in big cities. And his son’s legal problems aren’t helping him, either. But as of now anyway, he won’t drop out. (For what it’s worth, just about everybody I talk to says Joe will not be his party’s nominee, that something will happen that convinces him to leave the race. We’ll see.)

Democrats were actually hoping for a Biden-Trump rematch. They figured Biden beat Trump once and could beat him again. But it’s looking like their game plan is imploding, at least according to a batch of new polls.

A Wall Street Journal poll has Trump beating Biden by 4 points, 47 to 43. The poll also found that Trump’s lead expands to 6 points, 37% to 31%, when five potential third-party and independent candidates are added to the mix.

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll has Trump beating Biden in 5 of 6 key battle ground states. A CNN poll has Trump beating Biden by 5 points in Georgia and by 10 points in Michigan, two important swing states that Biden carried in 2020. A CBS News polls says even 39 percent of Democrats don’t want him to run.

“Democratic officials actively put their backs into trying to make sure Mr. Trump is the Republican nominee. The flimsier their many criminal charges, the better they actually serve the purpose of rallying GOP voters to Mr. Trump,” writes Holman Jenkins in the Wall Street Journal. “Mr. Trump was assumed to be so beatable that even a weak Mr. Biden could beat him. Alas, polls increasingly suggest that Mr. Biden has become so beatable that even a weak Mr. Trump might beat him.”

Even liberals are concerned about the polls and what they suggest.