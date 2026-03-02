Reminder: For a limited time, free and monthly subscribers can upgrade to an annual premium membership for just $25! That’s 50% off our regular price for a year’s worth of honest, irreverent commentary that challenges partisan narratives.

In 2020, long before he became mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani decided to audition for progressive hero status by taking a flamethrower to the NYPD. On social media he declared, “the NYPD is racist, anti-queer & a major threat to public safety.” And just in case anyone missed the point, he added the hashtag rallying cry of the moment: “#DefundTheNYPD.”

Subtle, he is not.

Fast forward. The rhetoric has softened — at least publicly. But now Mayor Mamdani is back in a familiar spot: sideways with New York’s police officers. Only this time, it’s not about budgets or ideology. It’s about a snowball fight.

Yes, a snowball fight.

Acting on a social media post, several dozen mostly young New Yorkers gathered in Washington Square Park to celebrate a blizzard the way New Yorkers often do — by turning inconvenience into spectacle. As The New York Times reported, the gathering “began as a giant, citywide snowball fight… in celebration of the blizzard that pummeled the city,” but it escalated when officers showed up to control the crowd and were “pelted with snowballs and large packs of snow.”

Let’s pause right there. When did it become acceptable — even amusing — to pelt police officers with snow and ice?

Two officers were hurt badly enough to be taken to the hospital with injuries to their faces and necks. That’s not exactly Frosty the Snowman territory.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch called the assault a “disgrace” and “criminal.” The city’s largest police union wants charges filed. The governor said it was unacceptable. In other words, grown-ups in the room recognized that there’s a line between playful and reckless — and that line was crossed.

Enter Mayor Mamdani, who seemed baffled by the outrage. According to him, it looked like a snowball fight that got out of hand, and he doesn’t believe anyone should be charged.

Really?

Look, nobody’s confusing this with a riot. Cops weren’t dodging Molotov cocktails. They weren’t being beaten with bats. But here’s the question that matters: Since when is it okay to treat police officers like carnival targets?

There’s something called the “broken windows” theory — the idea that visible disorder sends a message. If you don’t fix the broken window, if you let graffiti sit, if you shrug at small acts of lawlessness, you’re telling the world that standards no longer apply. And when standards disappear, bigger problems tend to move in.

Mayor Mamdani may not like that theory. A lot of progressives don’t. They think it criminalizes minor behavior. But the underlying principle is hard to dismiss: Norms matter. Expectations matter. Consequences matter.

Mamdani didn’t like the cops in 2020. That was clear. And judging by his reaction here, he’s not exactly their biggest fan today. That may thrill his progressive base, many of whom view law enforcement as the problem rather than a solution. But being mayor isn’t the same as being a campus activist. You don’t get to wink at misconduct because it fits your political vibe.

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man and are reportedly looking for three more suspects. Whether the district attorney — another progressive — decides to prosecute remains to be seen.

And that uncertainty? That’s part of the problem.

Over time, cultures change. Values shift. But there was a time — not ancient history, by the way — when most parents would have been mortified to learn their kid threw ice at a cop. There was a time when “kids being kids” stopped the second someone in authority was put at risk.

Today, we’re told it’s no big deal. Lighten up. It’s just snow.

But it’s not just snow.

It’s a test. A small one, maybe — but a revealing one. It’s about whether public officials will draw even the most basic lines, or whether they’ll squint and pretend they don’t see them. It’s about whether we still believe that people enforcing the law deserve, at minimum, not to be assaulted for sport.

If the mayor of America’s largest city can’t say clearly that attacking police officers — even with something nonlethal — warrants consequences, what message does that send? To the officers? To the next crowd? To the next would-be snowball thrower who decides maybe next time it won’t be snow?

That’s why this is a big deal.

Because once you normalize disrespect for the people tasked with keeping order, you don’t get a kinder, gentler city. You get a city where the rules are optional — and where the next “harmless” escalation might not end with ice packs and a press conference.

Broken windows start small. They always do.

Share