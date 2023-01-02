him running again. And his aides are putting the word out about what a great job he’s been doing, about how his crummy polls are in the rear view mirror, about how, as one top aide put it, he’s enjoying “a strong jolt of momentum.”

And then there’s reality: His approval numbers are stuck in the low 40s, about two-thirds of Americans think the country is on the wrong track, and according to a recent poll 70 percent of Americans don’t want him to run again — with only 19 percent saying they’d support him if he did.

I once confidently predicted that Donald Trump wouldn’t run in 2016, but on the outside chance that he would, he’d never win. That’s when I learned that, as Yogi Berra allegedly said, predictions are hard — especially when they’re about the future. It’s when I decided that since my crystal ball was cracked, I’d stay out of the prediction business.

But I’ll make an exception this time around. I just don’t see Joe Biden actually deciding to run again — no matter how much it looks like he will. Even he must know that he’s lost more than a few steps. He’s called Kamala Harris, “President Harris” so many times she must be wondering who’s really president. He’s 80 now and would be 86 if he were reelected and served a full second term. As Joe might say, “Come on, man.”

But he recently said he wants to change the primary lineup for Democrats and replace overwhelmingly white Iowa as the leadoff contest with a much more diverse South Carolina, followed by places like Michigan and Georgia where black voters could give him a big lead right from the jump that no opponent — if there even is one — would be able to overcome.

That sure sounds like he’s planning to run.

And the White House may be trying to convince Democrats (and their allies in the media) that if Mr. Biden does run, his reelection would be easy. But as Karl Rove put it in the Wall Street Journal, “an easy re-election is highly unlikely, unless Mr. Biden faces the same opponent he beat last time. That requires Republicans to select a sure-fire loser.”

And that, unfortunately, is entirely possible.

So Joe Biden can spend the next two years running again, convinced not only that he would win, but also that he could become another historic president, FDR 2.0. Or he can decide not to run and spend the rest if his term devoting time to fulfilling a promise he made when he ran in 2020, a promise that more than anything else got him elected: lowering the volume on divisive political chatter and at least trying to unite a deeply and dangerously divided country.

Here’s hoping that Joe Biden and Donald Trump make the same New Year’s Resolution: that they will give the American people a much deserved gift — by not running again.

One can hope, right?

