Will the Real President of the United States Please Stand Up
You have to hand it to Sen. Bernie Sanders. He lost the Democrats' presidential nomination but won the presidency. Congratulations, Bernie, that’s quite an accomplishment.
Okay, technically he’s not actually the president. But I’m not sure Joe Biden knows that. Biden won the nomination because the smart money figured Bernie couldn’t win the general election since voters would see him as too far left, as out of the political mainstream. So they gave the nomination to the safe candidate, moderate Joe Biden, the Democrat whose centrist politics would bring normalcy back to American politics.
That was the plan, anyway.
But Biden has political debts to pay. Without Bernie’s support, he might not have won; progressives who preferred Sanders might have sat out the election.
So, despite Biden's assurances that he is a middle-of-the-road Democrat, he’s governing like … well, like Bernie Sanders, who has said that Biden could be the most progressive president since Franklin Roosevelt.
First there was the nearly $2 trillion of long-term spending passed as a COVID-19 relief bill just as the crisis was fading -- a bill that was jam-packed with all sorts of progressive goodies that had nothing to do with COVID-19 relief. When ten GOP senators visited the “moderate” president in the Oval Office to offer a few adjustments to the bill, Biden said, in essence, "Thanks but no thanks."
Bernie surely approved of that.
Next will be more multitrillion-dollar bills. One, already out there, is an "infrastructure" bill. But very little of it has to do with actual infrastructure. The rest of the money is earmarked for more progressive treats on the Democrat wish list.
Democrats are still hoping House Resolution 1 will somehow get through the Senate – a bill that they’re selling as a plan “to overcome rampant voter suppression” which targets minorities. Can reparations for the descendants of slavery be far behind? Or adding a few more Democrat-leaning states to the union? Or free tuition at state universities?
Biden's pals on the far left of his party want to pass legislation to pack the Supreme Court, a hyper partisan move that Senator Joe Biden back in 1983 called a "bonehead idea." But that didn't stop him from establishing a commission to study the idea -- another move to appease the progressives who helped him win the election.
This was all Bernie’s agenda – and now it’s Joe’s. Even President Obama must have noticed that Biden is more like Bernie than he, Barack, ever was.
President Biden and Sen. Sanders know they can’t pass a lot of their progressive wish list without nuking the Senate filibuster. In February 2020, when Biden was running for president, he was unequivocal about the filibuster, saying at the time: “[I do] not support ending the filibuster.” But at his first formal news conference, he said the filibuster has been “abused in a gigantic way,” prompting the Wall Street Journal to comment: “Mr. Biden’s flip-flop tells us that Democrats in Congress are preparing to break the 60-vote filibuster rule, and he’ll go along for the ride as he has on everything since Jan. 20.”
Maybe Biden will settle for simply making a few tweaks to the existing filibuster, like turning it back into the old “talking filibuster” that he has said he favors. But it’s a safe bet that Sanders and the other progressives in Congress will pressure the president to come out for killing the filibuster altogether. And he just might “go along for the ride as he has on everything” since he was sworn in.
So far, Sen. Sanders has been keeping a low profile. Except for his trip to Alabama to support what turned out to be an unsuccessful union drive at an Amazon facility, we haven’t really heard much from him lately -- not directly anyway. Maybe that’s because he’s got the “moderate” in the White House doing the talking for him.
I’ve never imagined that Democrats (I’ve seen them say and do the most ridiculous things in my lifetime) would become radical leftist and move way further left than McGovern. Since the election of Trump, they have advocated,
Abolishing the Electoral College
Censor free speech, and the press/media and remove opposing opinions.(NY Post, Fox News, Rush Limbaugh)
Attack freedom of religion (mostly white Christians)
Call protests, and assembly treason and “insurrection” it’s ok when they storm the Capital (Kavanaugh confirmation) and cause violence in DC (Burning down a church)
Could you imagine if Ashli Babbitt was a black women shot by capital police?
It’s nothing new, but the abolition of the 2nd Amendment, only now they are not hiding behind “only ‘assault weapons’ and ‘weapons of war’ not shotguns or handguns” they want them all!! They’ll start with handguns that have “high capacity magazine” only .9mm handguns like Glock’s and the Beretta, CZ, Smith & Wesson, Sig Sauer, 15 round magazines are standard.
Call voter ID laws “RACIST!” and “The new Jim Crow.” Calling the 2020 riots “mostly peaceful protests.” Calls to defund the police. Calling cops racists, and being a part of a “systemic institution”
Think it’s ok to give 7,8, and 9 yr old “transgenders” hormones.
Want to let transgender women, compete in woman’s sports.
Pack the Supreme Court, expanding it to 13, then actually say over and over that, that’s what Trump did!
Get rid of due process with red flag laws, and for Republicans who are accused of sexual assault.
Once again I can go on and on, but it seems the leftists who are so quick to cry “FASCISM” are the actual fascists.
A lot of people disliked Donald Trump. For all his rhetoric, lack of decorum, pugnacious disposition. He was right about a lot of things, especially the media being the enemy of the people. 4 yrs of lies about Russiagate without a shred of evidence. Smearing the Covington High school kids, Kyle Rittenhouse, politicizing Covid, Lying about ever single police killing of black people. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE.
Tawana Brawley
Treyvon Martin
Michael Brown
Tamir Rice
Freddy Grey
Breonna Taylor
Philando Castile
Rayshard Brookes
George Floyd
Jacob Blake
Daunte Wright
Adam Toledo and a plethora of others, all lies, false narratives, mendacity of omission, they are pitting Americans against one another, and that’s just a few out of many examples of the, not bias, not activist, but downright dangerous, dishonest reporting and becoming the propaganda arm of the Democrat Party. All their anti police rhetoric has caused the ambush and murder of at least 15 law enforcement officials.