Will Trump Endorse Stacey Abrams for Governor?
No Fooling!
Editor's note: Bernie and John will be back this Wednesday with another episode of the No BS Zone. Thanks for everyone's feedback on this video series (available to paying members). The reception has been overwhelmingly positive, and we've received some great suggestions from you. Thank you!
Now, onto today's column...
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.