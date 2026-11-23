What I like most about Bill Maher is that you can’t count on him. He’s totally unreliable. Unreliable if you’re looking for knee-jerk consistency about our screw-ball politics and culture.

You can’t count on Maher to be liberal just because he’s liberal. And you can’t count on him to bash conservatives, well, just because he’s liberal.

All you can expect from Maher is his honest take on what’s in the news. That’s what he delivers each week on his HBO show, “Real Time.” There’s stuff I agree with and stuff I don’t. That’s what I like about Bill Maher — he’s inconsistent in a good way, he’s funny, and he’s smart.

In May of 2024, the Wall Street Journal ran a long piece by Maher — a piece that contained a lot of wisdom — the kind you rarely get from news pundits on cable TV. I filed the article away and dug it up right after the election. I needed a dose of sanity.

I’ll share some of what Bill Maher wrote in 2024 with you now — and later in this column, a few words about the feud Donald Trump launched against Maher more recently — like last month.

So here goes … from Bill Maher: