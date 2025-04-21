Which cliche shall we use? The one that says, “What goes around comes around,” or maybe that other one about how when “You live by the sword, you die by the sword.”

You’ll recall that New York Attorney General Letitia James ran for office openly saying she was out to get Donald Trump — and in 2022 she sued him, alleging that he falsified business records, that he inflated the value of some of his properties, to obtain favorable loan deals with his bank. And when a jury in Manhattan found Trump guilty, the court ordered him to pay a staggering $454 million fine. The case in on appeal.

That was then. Now — (cliche alert) — “The shoe is on the other foot.” Now Letitia is the one who may go on trial for falsifying records. And Donald Trump’s attorney general may be the one prosecuting her.

You know what they say, “You reap what you sow.”