2025 Principles First Summit (Part 1)

Share this postBernard Goldberg's Commentary2025 Principles First Summit (Part 1)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00TranscriptShare this postBernard Goldberg's Commentary2025 Principles First Summit (Part 1)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2025 Principles First Summit (Part 1)Episode 30 of "The Daly Express" with John A. DalyJohn A. DalyFeb 22, 2025Share this postBernard Goldberg's Commentary2025 Principles First Summit (Part 1)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptOn a special episode of the Daly Express, I talk to attendees, volunteers, and speakers at the 2025 Principles First Summit in Washington DC. Show Notes:The Principles First website. ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postBernard Goldberg's Commentary2025 Principles First Summit (Part 1)Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Daly ExpressAuthor/writer John A. Daly explores political and cultural topics. Author/writer John A. Daly explores political and cultural topics. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeJohn A. DalyRecent EpisodesClifford Smith on USAID, Elon Musk, and DOGEFeb 18 • John A. DalyHarry Pinkus, Author of the Miles Darien Detective SeriesJan 29 • John A. DalyMark Steven Porro, Author of "A Cup of Tea on the Commode"Jan 22 • John A. DalyKimberly Ross on Trump's Cabinet, Greenland, Biden's Legacy, Pet Parenting, and More!Jan 17 • John A. Daly"Bald Guy Greetings" Founder Ian Kalman on the Gift of HumorJan 7 • John A. DalyClifford Smith on Rationalizing Violence, the Deep State, and Iran's Influence in the U.S.Dec 11, 2024 • John A. DalyWalter Olson on Trump's Nominees, Primary Reform, Ted Olson, and MoreNov 20, 2024 • John A. Daly
Share this post