Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

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Barnes Moore's avatar
Barnes Moore
1h

I agree pretty close to 100% with what you say here. Frankly, it was not Trump's agenda or policy positions that lost the midterms - by that I mean his agenda on energy, reshoring manufacturing, mining, and other industries, making the US less dependent on foreign adversaries for critical supply chain materials, foreign policy re: Abraham Accords, getting NATO allies to live up to their commitments, regulatory reform, DOGE, etc. - it was his ego, narcissism, vanity, sophomoric insults (one among many others you left out was his insult to Italy's Prime Minister), gas lighting on the Iran war, the chaotic way he imposed tariffs, his alienating allies (his position re: spending on defense was correct, but he could have gotten the message across without insulting and alienating our allies), etc. He had a real opportunity to get the country pointed in the right direction, but he frankly blew it as Gerald Baker correctly pointed out in this WSJ article from September. https://www.wsj.com/opinion/helpi-feel-a-bad-case-of-tds-coming-on-0d2515aa?st=1swsBt&reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink

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Steve's avatar
Steve
1h

Bernie, you focus so much on the "vulgarity" of the President as if the public really cares? C'mon. Our public is vulgar and mostly from the Left! When Charlie Kirk was killed, the Left- even the professors in our "hallowed institutions"- MOCKED & CELEBRATED his public murder. THAT'S VULGAR & VILE. Yet, these animals won the Midterms.

Rahm Emanuel, the so-called moderate of the Democrat party, said in the past re: Trump/Republican vulgarity: When they go low, we kick them! So, vulgarity is not Trump's sole domain, and I find most of his off-color comments endearing, sorry. The smooth talkers like Obama- very presidential- who allowed Hillary's Russia Hoax to blossom & appeased Iran with tons of cash, that's better? You can't have it both ways Bernie. You credit Trump for confronting Iran but then blame the midterm losses on the war with Iran.

You think Obama shows empathy? How many illegals did he let in his huge mansion when they were sent to Martha's Vineyard? How much of his presidential salary did he give to charity? I'll give you a hint: ZERO. But he sure talks nice! Meanwhile Trump has regularly donated his presidential salary to charity. And he did prison reform, secured tons of millions to HBCUs, and has made a priority of getting worldwide American hostages out. Ask the families of crime victims- esp those killed by illegals- or killed in war, if Trump has shown empathy towards them. Ask Laken Riley's family. Ask Erika Kirk. So, temper your slight TDS, Bernie. Trump has more heart than you think. Trump isn't perfect- certainly not in his comments after Rob Reiner was killed- but the way the Left UNFAIRLY went after him (including Rob Reiner, relentlessly) he is certainly entitled to some revenge, no? I certainly think so.

Many of his supporters WANT ACCOUNTABILITY for those who went after him AND us! We WANT Comey punished! Hillary punished! Fauci punished! The LACK of accountability, and draining the swamp, is what has upset many in the Maga-sphere. Not "vulgarity". Comey's "86-47" on the beach- THAT'S VULGAR! Our Medical Guru during Covid pleading the 5th over 100 Times, THAT'S VULGAR!

Alan Dershowitz, a life-long Democrat & no fan of Trump's occasional "vulgarity", saw the light and realized that what was most vulgar, was the Democrat's lawfare against the President. That, and treating Israel as the bad guy in the fight against Islamic terrorism. He wrote a book about why he left the Democrat party. You should read it. Alan still VOTES, and he votes Republican, even if he has to hold his nose. The stakes are just too high.

It's nice that you no longer vote for Democrats, Bernie, but by not voting for the better of 2 evils because one is "vulgar", you are helping the worse of all worlds- the Islamo Fascist Leftist Commies. And as they get closer to the grips of power than ever before, they just might come for you one day. And when they do, I'm sure a few vulgarities will sneak out of your mouth too. But, by then it'll be too late, and no one will hear you or care. You're not dumb, Bernie. And I like hearing your opinions. But you are not always wise.

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