Donald Trump wanted the midterms to be about him. They were.

He said affordability was a hoax. He said the war with Iran would be over in a few weeks. He said tariff was his favorite word. He said elect me and food prices would go down. Same with inflation.

Donald Trump is why the House and the Senate went blue.

Donald Trump is the reason Texas and Kansas and Michigan and Maine and Iowa and Ohio and South Carolina and North Carolina … and Texas voted against Donald Trump.

But it wasn’t only his policies that caused the disaster for his party. It was Donald Trump himself that voters rejected.

They rejected his vulgarity, his out of control narcissism, his unlimited appetite for vengeance.

He told his supporters that if they voted for Republicans we’d shove the victory “up their ass.”

One day before the election he used the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool background to talk about … gravel, and pipes, and algae and new grass.

He called Bill Maher “a complete and total loser” because Maher said some things the president didn’t like.

He said “Norway sucks” because the folks there didn’t give him the Nobel Peace Prize.

This is not what most Americans want in their president.

And then there are all those Republicans in Congress, and all those Trump sycophants in the so-called news media who wouldn’t criticize the president no matter how nutty he got — not publicly anyway. In private they knew what everybody else knew — that this president is in way over his head.

Donald Trump has been a disaster for the Republican Party — and it didn’t start on Election Day. And now all his fans who pretended to be loyal, when in fact they were cowards, are paying the price along with the president.

Let’s see what comes next.

But if Democrats think they can do whatever they want now that they routed the GOP, if they give in to the socialist wish-list of the progressive wing of their party … in two years they will be where Republicans are right now: on the outside looking in.

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