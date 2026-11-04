Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

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Sharon L. Hunt's avatar
Sharon L. Hunt
5h

At one time Trump had the cards, and he recklessly played them while underestimating and ignoring how others emotions in our nation were boiling over. In his own party some were becoming too radical and arrogant for their own good as opposed to a strong steady and mature move forward. My wish is the Republican party will learn from this in the 2028 election cycle: "Play your cards right."

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Tim Holmquist's avatar
Tim Holmquist
5h

"They rejected his vulgarity, his out of control narcissism, his unlimited appetite for vengeance."

Yup, it wasn't about the economy, it wasn't about the war, it wasn't about gas, etc. It was about Trump! And now we are electing communists to Washington. Can't make this up.

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