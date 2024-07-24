Author Douglas Wellman on Hollywood, Humor, Faith, Survival, and the Human Spirit

Welcome to episode 4 of The Daly Express with John Daly.

Today, I talk to non-fiction author Douglas Wellman, who’s written books on everything from the Holocaust and the atomic bomb, to Howard Hughes and classic comedy.

Doug’s latest book is “A Teenage Girl in Auschwitz: Basha Freilich and the Will to Live.”

Doug’s a great guy with an interesting biography. In this episode, he discusses his life and what drew him to historic stories of survival and the human spirit.

