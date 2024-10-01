Author Jay G. Grubb on Uncomfortable History, Historical Fiction, Music, and More

Welcome to episode 16 of The Daly Express with John A. Daly.
Today, I talk to historical fiction author, Jay G. Grubb, about his debut novel “Land of Sins and Promise”, history, music, and more.
Show Notes:
“Land of Sins and Promise” on Amazon.
Jay’s website.
Email Jay at jay@jayggrubb.com to request the Land of Sins and Promise e-book history guide (that includes pictures, notes, and questions on the period covered in the novel).
