Author Jay G. Grubb on Uncomfortable History, Historical Fiction, Music, and More

Episode 16 of "The Daly Express" with John A. Daly
John A. Daly
Oct 01, 2024
Welcome to episode 16 of The Daly Express with John A. Daly.

Today, I talk to historical fiction author, Jay G. Grubb, about his debut novel “Land of Sins and Promise”, history, music, and more.

Show Notes:

  • Land of Sins and Promise” on Amazon.

  • Jay’s website.

  • Email Jay at jay@jayggrubb.com to request the Land of Sins and Promise e-book history guide (that includes pictures, notes, and questions on the period covered in the novel).

