Today I talk to Ian Kalman, founder of Bald Guy Greetings, about his company’s unique greeting cards, insult humor, the challenges of running a small business, and more!

Show Notes:

The Bald Guy Greetings website (enter discount code “DALY” to get 20% off your order!)

Bald Guy Greetings on Instagram.

Correction: John misnamed the Estes Park, CO store where he first discovered Bald Guy Greetings cards. As Ian correctly stated, it’s Mary Jane’s (sorry good people of Mary Jane’s)

Share