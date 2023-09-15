Welcome to this week’s Premium Q&A session for paying subscribers. I appreciate you all signing up and joining me.

Let’s get started:

Wow, [the David French interview] was really a breath of fresh air. I've never been a reader of the New York Times but I may have to give it a try just to read more of David French's writing. Thanks for this interview Bernie and John. — RustyGizmo

Thanks Rusty. I’m glad I told him that I thought if he wrote like a more traditional conservative, I didn’t think the Times would have hired him. He disagreed, saying they hired him because he’s pro life and was a veteran. Good answer, but as I say I’m glad I asked.

Do either Bernie or John dare to venture a guess as to how it looks going forward IF Biden announces he’s not running? It’s getting a tad closer to actual game time….who steps in and runs for Dems? How does this possibility change Trump’s chances (or lack thereof)? Willing to throw out a few scenarios? —Phyllis C

From John: Hi Phyllis. It’s hard to venture a guess, since I’m not even sure what the nomination process would look like in such an event. It may already be too late for the Dems to organize a traditional primary, which makes me wonder if things would be decided at the DNC through less democratic means (like they were with both parties many years ago). If that were to happen, my guess is that someone other than Kamala Harris would be Biden’s replacement (the Democratic establishment knows she’s a dud), in which case Trump’s chances of winning the general election (if he gets the Republican nomination) would be worse than they currently are.

From Bernie: No predictions, but I think Joe Biden is one fall, or one incomprehensible comment from being asked by party elders to take a hike. Who might step in? Gavin Newsom for sure. He’d announce while they were wheeling Joe off the stage. The governor of Michigan might also jump in. Maybe even Joe Manchin. And, of course, Kamala Harris who is even less popular than Biden. But whether it happens or not, it won’t affect Donald Trump. Nothing affects Donald Trump. He may not get to the GOP finish line. Something unforeseen might pop up. But if you’re betting, Donald is who you’d put money on — to win the nomination … not necessarily the general election.

Mitt Romney announced that he won’t run for a second term in the Senate, and will leave when his first term is up in 2025. What are your thoughts on this and him? — Alex D.