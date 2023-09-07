David French on Political Polarization, the 14th Amendment, and Holding Your Own Side Accountable

Welcome to episode 40 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.

Today we are joined by special guest, David French of the New York Times. We talk to David about political polarization, the 14th Amendment, social-media influencers, and why it's important to hold one's own side accountable.

Note: This special bonus episode will take the place of next Wednesday’s regularly scheduled one.

If you prefer to watch this episode on YouTube, you can do so here.

You can read David’s New York Times columns here, and listen to the Advisory Opinions podcast, with David and Sarah Isgur, here.

