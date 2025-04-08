Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Clifford Smith on Ukraine from Within

Episode 34 of "The Daly Express" with John A. Daly
John A. Daly
Apr 08, 2025
Share
Transcript

Today I talk to writer, lawyer, and investigator Clifford Smith about his recent trip to war-torn Ukraine.

Show Notes:

Share

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
The Daly Express
Author/writer John A. Daly explores political and cultural topics.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
John A. Daly
Recent Episodes
Damin Toell on the JFK Files, Online Fame, Mayo, and More!
  John A. Daly
2025 Principles First Summit (Part 3)
  John A. Daly
2025 Principles First Summit (Part 2)
  John A. Daly
2025 Principles First Summit (Part 1)
  John A. Daly
Clifford Smith on USAID, Elon Musk, and DOGE
  John A. Daly
Harry Pinkus, Author of the Miles Darien Detective Series
  John A. Daly
Mark Steven Porro, Author of "A Cup of Tea on the Commode"
  John A. Daly