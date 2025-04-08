Clifford Smith on Ukraine from Within

Share this postBernard Goldberg's CommentaryClifford Smith on Ukraine from WithinCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00TranscriptShare this postBernard Goldberg's CommentaryClifford Smith on Ukraine from WithinCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreClifford Smith on Ukraine from WithinEpisode 34 of "The Daly Express" with John A. DalyJohn A. DalyApr 08, 2025Share this postBernard Goldberg's CommentaryClifford Smith on Ukraine from WithinCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptToday I talk to writer, lawyer, and investigator Clifford Smith about his recent trip to war-torn Ukraine.Show Notes:Clifford’s report on Kharkiv, Ukraine for Christianity TodayClifford’s video-report from Kyiv, Ukraine for CBN NewsShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postBernard Goldberg's CommentaryClifford Smith on Ukraine from WithinCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Daly ExpressAuthor/writer John A. Daly explores political and cultural topics. Author/writer John A. Daly explores political and cultural topics. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeJohn A. DalyRecent EpisodesDamin Toell on the JFK Files, Online Fame, Mayo, and More!Mar 20 • John A. Daly2025 Principles First Summit (Part 3)Feb 24 • John A. Daly2025 Principles First Summit (Part 2)Feb 23 • John A. Daly2025 Principles First Summit (Part 1)Feb 22 • John A. DalyClifford Smith on USAID, Elon Musk, and DOGEFeb 18 • John A. DalyHarry Pinkus, Author of the Miles Darien Detective SeriesJan 29 • John A. DalyMark Steven Porro, Author of "A Cup of Tea on the Commode"Jan 22 • John A. Daly
