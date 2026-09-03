Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John D McCann's avatar
John D McCann
8hEdited

I think you may be onto something here. In Trump's brain, there is no such thing as a "mutually beneficial exchanges". Someone is always "winning" at someone's else's expense. This world view made have been created by Trump's upbringing, lessons from his father, and/or dealing in the world of New York real estate.

Geopolitics, of course, is far more nuanced and complicated than a real estate and construction company. For example, many MAGA folks view foreign aid as a corrupt waste of taxpayer dollars that fund "woke" causes around the world. And, to be fair, there absolutely was/is some of that going on. But that doesn't mean foreign aid in general is a bad thing - in fact it's critical.

Foreign aid allows us to project power and influence into parts of the world where we'd otherwise have none. If we stop funding a vaccination program in Africa in the name of saving a few bucks, China moves in and starts up a vaccination clinic. Now, which country are those African nations going to align with going forward economically and militarily?

If we continue to alienate South Korea, Canada, and the EU, isn't is logical that they would look for alternative strategic alignments in the world, maybe cut a deal with China, even if they'd prefer not to, as a hedge against American hostility?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Scott Harold Kidwell's avatar
Scott Harold Kidwell
8h

It seems to be that Trumps foreign trade agreement style is just like his loyalty requirements- one way towards himself. He wants trade language that demands a commitment by the other side but room for constant modification and quick termination on his side while he rules like a despot and constantly cries how unfair everyone is to him. The message is clear to the world: a trade agreement today with the U.S. with Trump in charge means you are just another servile lacky being 100% committed to him while he commits to only himself, his whims and personal revenue streams.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bernard Goldberg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture