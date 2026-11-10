Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

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John D McCann's avatar
John D McCann
2h

Well stated, John. I expect the GOP survivors to "sit back and let the Dems self-implode" for two reasons: a) It's VERY likely that the Dems will overreach and present themselves to the country as the crazies, b) they have no real policy positions or ideas, since most serious GOP members of Congress have been driven out of office, either by Trump, or the Blue Wave.

Both parties are so weak and pathetic that the voters just keep saying, "ok, you guys screwed up, so let's give the other team a chance." It used to be on an 8 year cycle, when we had a tendency to reelect our Presidents, now it seems to be on a 2 year cycle. Such rapid and extreme pendulum swings make it difficult for businesses to make any long term plans, or for our allies (both military and economic) to make any long term strategic deals with the US.

Make no mistake - the Trump era, and the political dysfunction it embodies, has caused long lasting damage to our country and our standing in the world.

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Scott Harold Kidwell's avatar
Scott Harold Kidwell
5h

As painful as it may be for one political party, the political vomiting of impeachment and conviction is sometimes the only solution to rid our republic of people so rotten they are taking down the entire body politic!

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