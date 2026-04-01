Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

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Tim Holmquist's avatar
Tim Holmquist
4d

"The good news for fans of law and order is that the remaining candidates don’t have much of a criminal record."

I was depressed reading through this until I saw this line. Thanks, John, for restoring "some" faith in our candidates. The expectation that they should not be criminals seems to be a character trait lost to many Americans. Great article!! Now I have to take back all the bad things I said about you! Of course, I'm sure that reflection goes both ways. LOL.

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Sharon L. Hunt's avatar
Sharon L. Hunt
4d

John, you have done some real time consuming research on this and I've learned a thing or two. You've correctly showed how " you can't make this up" drama.

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