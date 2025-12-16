Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Holmquist's avatar
Tim Holmquist
42m

"You can’t claim to love America and cheer for a man who despises everything that makes it decent. That’s not patriotism. That’s a cult."

Absolutely Bernie. On the way home from the office I caught a few minutes of Joe Pags and he ripped Trump. Hopefully more media commentators on the Republican side will come out and condemn Trump.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Bernard Goldberg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture