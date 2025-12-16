Just when you think that Donald Trump can’t cross any more bright lines, just when you think he can’t be any more vindictive, any nastier, any more egotistical — he proves you wrong.

When Rob Reiner and his wife were murdered — stabbed to death in their own home — the country reacted with shock, sadness, and horror. Most of the country, that is. President Trump saw an opportunity. An opportunity to make it about him.

“A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood,” he posted on Truth Social. So far, so good. But Donald Trump doesn’t do empathy. He doesn’t do restraint. And he certainly doesn’t do decency.

He went on: “Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS.”

No, Mr. President. Rob Reiner wasn’t killed because of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” And if our president really thinks so, he’s suffering from a different kind of TDS — Trump Delusion Syndrome — a condition that’s getting worse by the day.

There’s more, unfortunately.

“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump,” Trump continued, “with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before.”

And then — and this is where it almost feels like satire — he ends with: “May Rob and Michele rest in peace.”

This isn’t politics. This isn’t campaigning. This is cruelty — coming from a president who seems to be losing touch with reality.

Imagine for a second if Joe Biden or Kamala Harris or Barack Obama posted something like this after a prominent conservative was murdered. Imagine the outrage on Fox News. Imagine the outrage from right-wing podcasters. Imagine Tucker Carlson’s pupils dilating as he pontificates on the decline of Western civilization.

But when Trump says it? Crickets from most of his pals in the media, some of whom actually believe they’re honest journalists — evidence that they’re as delusional as he is.

The MAGA faithful will walk over hot coals to stay in his good graces. They’ll excuse just about anything — from attacking Gold Star families to dining with white nationalists to dropping f-bombs on live, national TV — as long as he keeps “owning the libs.” But what about the people who actually know better? What about Republicans in Congress?

They’re silent — not all, but far too many. They know what a growing number of Americans know — that this man is irrational, and yet most of them won’t say a word. Why? Because they’re cowards. They’re afraid he’ll brand them with some ridiculous nickname or back a conspiracy theorist to primary them out of a job. They’re not leaders. They’re enablers.

Even Ms. MAGA herself, Marjorie Taylor Greene, got the treatment. He called her a “traitor” for daring to suggest the Epstein files should be made public. If she isn’t safe, who is?

And still, it gets darker.

When he’s not calling journalists “piggy” or “stupid” or “ugly,” he’s labeling them criminals. Recently, he said reporters are “seditious perhaps even treasonous.” Why? Because they “libel and demean THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.” You know — the same president who claims Rob Reiner was stabbed to death because he didn’t like Donald Trump.

He calls the press “true Enemies of the people,” and ominously adds, “we should do something about it.”

Do what, exactly? Jail them? Deport them? If he could get away with it, I’m convinced he’d do it. But let’s not pretend we don’t know where this leads. History has plenty of examples. And none of them end well.

Look, not everyone who voted for Trump likes this side of him. But they tolerate it. They justify it. They’re used to it. They figure he’s better than the alternative. Sorry, but we deserve better than that from the President of the United States of America.

This isn’t about policy. It’s about character. And character, like the truth, is something Donald Trump abandoned a long time ago.

You can’t claim to love America and cheer for a man who despises everything that makes it decent. That’s not patriotism. That’s a cult.

