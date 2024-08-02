Kimberly Ross on Kamala Harris's Political Makeover, the "Weird" Taunt, and Ross/Daly 2024

Welcome to episode 7 of The Daly Express with John A. Daly.

Today, I talk to conservative commentator Kimberly Ross of the Washington Examiner and The Right Thoughts podcast about Kamala Harris trying to shed her far-left past, the left’s tactic of calling Republicans “weird,” what really ended the Ross/Daly 2024 presidential ticket, and stuff Kimberly doesn’t like.

