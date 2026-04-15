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Mark Steven Porro on Working With Chuck Norris, Tom Hanks, and Ryan Reynolds

Episode 47 of "The Daly Express" with John A. Daly.
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John A. Daly
Apr 15, 2026

Today on the Daly Express, I talk to former actor (now bestselling author) Mark Steven Porro about his experiences working in Hollywood in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

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