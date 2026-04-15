Mark Steven Porro on Working With Chuck Norris, Tom Hanks, and Ryan Reynolds

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/TranscriptMark Steven Porro on Working With Chuck Norris, Tom Hanks, and Ryan ReynoldsEpisode 47 of "The Daly Express" with John A. Daly.John A. DalyApr 15, 2026ShareTranscriptToday on the Daly Express, I talk to former actor (now bestselling author) Mark Steven Porro about his experiences working in Hollywood in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Show Notes:Mark’s memoir, A Cup of Tea on the CommodeMark’s websiteShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Daly ExpressAuthor/writer John A. Daly explores political and cultural topics. Author/writer John A. Daly explores political and cultural topics. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeJohn A. DalyRecent EpisodesChecking in From Principles FirstFeb 23 • John A. DalyHaley Byrd Wilt on Covering the U.S. CongressNov 24, 2025 • John A. DalyJay Caruso on the Right's Antisemitism Problem, Politics as a Religion, and Government RestraintNov 6, 2025 • John A. DalyJay Nordlinger on Free Speech Consistency, Young Republicans, and the Nobel Peace PrizeOct 21, 2025 • John A. DalyKimberly Ross on RFK Jr. Quackery, Candidate Quality, and What Men Are Good ForOct 3, 2025 • John A. DalyDavid French on the Epstein Files, the Manosphere, Movies, and More!Jul 23, 2025 • John A. DalyMike Nelson on Iran and the State of Non-InterventionismJun 26, 2025 • John A. Daly