Matt Lewis on Filthy Rich Politicians

Welcome to episode 36 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.

Ever wonder how political candidates of modest means become rich once they get into office?

Today, conservative commentator Matt Lewis joins the show to talk about his brand new book, “Filthy Rich Politicians: The Swamp Creatures, Latte Liberals, and Ruling-Class Elites Cashing in on America.”

Editor’s note: if you want to leave a question for this Friday's Q&A, please do so in the comment section below.

(If you’d rather view the above video on YouTube, click here).

Show Notes:

Share