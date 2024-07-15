Robert H. Silbering on Becoming America's Top Drug Prosecutor

Welcome to episode 2 of The Daly Express with John Daly.

Today, I talk to former New York City prosecutor Robert H. Silbering about his new book, “Law & Disorder: How a Kid from the Bronx Became America's Top Drug Prosecutor.”

Robert worked in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office from 1974 to 1997. During that time, he was assigned to the Special Narcotics Prosecutor’s Office, where he was the Chief Assistant. He also worked as a consultant on film projects like Presumed Innocent, and television series like NYPD Blue. In 1997, he left Special Narcotics to become the President of Forensic Investigative Associates (FIA), USA.

In this episode, Robert discusses some memorable cases and his thoughts on America’s worsening drug situation.

