Hi everyone.

Welcome to this week’s Daly Weekly, where I answer whatever questions you throw my way.

Before we get started this week, I’m going to take this opportunity to blow your mind with the Black Friday sale that you didn’t see coming. 😉

Some of you know that, in addition to my political commentary (and other things), I’m an award-winning novelist. Due to a publishing issue (that I described in a recent newsletter), I have lots of brand new paperback copies of my Sean Coleman Thrillers on-hand that I can sign, personalize, and sell at dirt-low prices.

For Black Friday and the entire weekend, I just lowered those prices even more! Most titles are now under $5! And like I said, I’ll sign and personalize them for you (or whoever you want me to, which makes them a great Christmas gift idea).

Enjoy!

Buy Now!

Thanks! Now, let’s get to your questions…

John, this disagreement between Scott Bessent and Howard Lutnick over AI/SI and the selling of chips is a serious matter, as it appears Pres. Trump defends Lutnicks viewpoint. Do you believe Bessent’s job is now in jeopardy? Lutnick comes across as another loose cannon in this administration. — Sharon H.

A lot has happened since you submitted this question, Sharon, including Jensen Huang being reinstated as the CEO of Nvidia, thanks to pressure from the Trump administration. What hasn’t changed is that Howard Lutnick is an absolute disgrace. The guy is corrupt to the core, he’s in it for himself, and he should have never been part of any presidential administration. But he’s just fine by Trump, I think for pretty obvious, mutually beneficial reasons.

As for Bessent, I’m guessing his job is safe, as long as he doesn’t push the matter further (which I’m guessing he won’t do). He’s tangled with other members of the administration without paying a price for it. Plus, he’s a skilled Trump kiss-up, and that’s what our president cares about most.

John: First off, excellent article earlier this week on Trump’s fascination with Putin. Elsewhere, I’m going to sound like an unusual cross between Elizabeth Warren and Milton Friedman, who believed in free markets where power must be decentralized even among the private sector. I am astounded over the power wielded by one person, Jensen Huang, a man I never even heard of until a couple of weeks ago. I read where Nvidia accounts for 6% of the value of the S&P 500, and Trump owns 370,000 shares of its stock. When Huang was ousted as CEO, Nvidia stock lost over $1 Trillion in value, and my 401K took a hit as well. Talk about the most powerful man in the free world, and I don’t mean Trump. We seem to have a multi-level dereliction of duties – by Nvidia’s board to allow one man to consolidate such power with no replacement or successor, by Trump to set himself up as a textbook example of conflict of interest, and Huang to behave so recklessly. Do you have any observations and opinions over this mess? — Steve R.

Thanks for the compliment, Steve.

I think a lot of people had been oblivious, until very recently, to just how reliant our economy has become on a relatively small number of tech/AI companies. The strength of the stock market in recent years (a high note in an economy that Trump otherwise knee-capped with his tariffs) came largely from that industry. Without it, we’d be in serious trouble.

Trump’s conflicts of interest in this second term have been off the chart. He’s made literally billions of dollars over the past couple years, with a lot of that wealth tied to decisions he’s made as president — decisions which have not been a net-benefit to our country. There’s also been a number of decisions seemingly tied to big Trump-donations from people like… Jensen Huang.

The stuff with Huang, as Mitt Romney recently pointed out, is an absolute scandal:

I’m sure I’ll be writing much more about this, as I think there will be investigations by the new Congress, but you’re right that this entire episode has been a real eye-opener. And as just about anyone could have predicted, Trump is already floating a pardon for Huang.

I don’t post in the comment section, since I don’t like spending time arguing with strangers. But I do read the comments, and have noticed that almost everyone who’s spent the last 2 years (probably longer) saying you and Bernie have TDS, and calling you liberals, for speaking hard truths about Trump, and predicting his failures, have mysteriously disappeared. Am I just imagining that? — Alex D.

It’s not your imagination, Alex. I think many reflexive Trump defenders (as a whole) are probably still reeling from the midterm results, and don’t feel like weighing in on politics at the moment (which is understandable). Trump digging an even deeper hole for himself (more stories of his corruption are popping up every day) is probably part of the issue as well. Defending the indefensible can become exhausting after a while.

I’m confident, however, that people will resume getting mad at Bernie and me in the not-so-distant future. Lol.

Trump is planning to meet with Abdul El-Sayed to discuss “Medicare for All,” apparently after El-Sayed played up to Trump’s ego by pitching the idea of naming it “Trumpcare.” It sounds like your concern about Trump working with the Democrats to sign major left-wing legislation into law is, or may be, warranted. It’s going to be a wild two years, isn’t it? — Ben G.

As I keep pointing out, Ben, Trump is a big-government lefty at heart. He was a lifelong New York Democrat and Democratic donor, and a vocal supporter of Medicare for All (and Single Payer), until he decided to run for president in 2015. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if, with the rest of the Republican Party out of the picture for at least the next two years (thanks to him), he’d support it again… especially after someone was smart enough to pitch naming the bill after him (Trump loves that type of thing).

Sir John; in your opinion: Why is a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving not as good as the other specials? Would A Charlie Black Friday “have been better”? — “Happy Thanksgiving” regards from The Emperor

Is it not as good as the others, Emperor? It’s been so long since I’ve watched any of them that it’s hard for me to remember. I do remember there being a big history lesson (on Thanksgiving) in that one, which kids tend to find boring, so maybe that’s why it’s not as revered by some.

I’ve always been partial to Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (which I think was a film rather than a TV special).

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Thanks everyone! You can send me questions for next week by leaving a comment in the comment section.