John: I am reading today in the Wall Street Journal how several key thinkers at The Heritage Foundation have jumped ship to Mike Pence's think tank because Heritage transitioned several years ago. It abandoned traditional conservatism and embraced Trumpian populist policies. The ACLU long ago did a similar abandonment of principles when they made protecting "marginalized communities" a prerequisite of their version of free speech. I hate "both sides-ism", but have both sides lost their minds, or at least their values? — Steve R.

Hi Steve. The short answer is “Yes.”

The longer answer is that they caved because of donor concerns and a perception of where their “base” was headed. It’s why these groups abandoned their principles and their very purpose, and the results have been disastrous.

For the Reagan Caucus Podcast, I recently co-interviewed the former vice president of the Heritage Foundation, Kim Holmes (he’s also a former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State). He spoke of the behind-the-scenes battles at Heritage, along these very lines, that ultimately compelled him to resign.

I thought it was a pretty interesting discussion (if any of you are interested):

The good news, Steve, as you touched on, is that other organizations have stepped up where these sell-out organizations have failed. FIRE (The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression) is doing the work the ACLU used to, and conservative groups like Mike Pence’s Advancing American Freedom (AAF) are filling the void left by groups like Heritage.

I knew after January 6 that Mike Pence’s political career was over, but, as we’re seeing with AAF, he still may have a valuable role to play in the conservative movement.

Merry Christmas Sir John: In the spirit of the holy day I’ll keep it light. I ask you and the other residents of BernieLand —What are your favorite holiday specials and why (Besides Charlie Brown & The Grinch because I think it’s a foregone conclusion that most of us love these two), and which song of those holiday specials is your favorite ? For me it’s a toss up between the Miser Brothers Song & Put One Foot In Front Of The Other. Finally, what Christmas song do you feel is the absolute worst ? For me, it’s hands down that maudlin saccharine diabetic coma inducing pablum known as “Christmas Shoes.” And If anyone cares, my personal favorite is “The Carol Of The Bells” —“Merry Christmas To All!” from The Emperor

Merry Christmas, Emperor. As you said, both “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” are excellent.

I’m also a big fan of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” The characters, from Yukon Cornelius to Hermey (the aspiring dentist), are great. Same with the music. I remember, as a child, especially liking the end-credits scene, where Santa’s elf drops the “misfit” toys, one by one, out of Santa’s sled with umbrellas (for a safe landing). Iconic imagery.

As for Christmas songs, my least favorite is probably that one by Mariah Carey. It’s just hard for me to listen to.

One of my favorites, perhaps surprisingly, is José Feliciano’s rendition of “Feliz Navidad.” I mainly just find it fun and catchy. I’m otherwise not a big fan of Christmas music.

As a conservative Trump critic, what are your biggest pet-peeve responses from the MAGA right and anti-anti-Trump right? — Ben G.

Talk about a loaded question, Ben. Lol. I’ll try to make this brief, and not even get into the personal-insults and name-calling I receive (which is more on social-media than on this website).

The claim that by criticizing Trump, I’m defending Democrats. (That’s nonsense).

The claim that it is inherently “liberal” to criticize Donald Trump. (Also nonsense).

Whataboutism. (Pointing out hypocrisy is fine. Using it as a defense of your own team is hypocritical itself… and weak).

The assigning of demonstrably false positions to me.

The repeated claim that I’ve ignored Trump’s achievements (when I’ve stated and restated those achievements many times).

The argument that because Trump has accomplished some good things (which he absolutely has), I should refrain from criticizing him for the many bad things he does.

Defenses (or praising) of conduct or policies, when it comes from Trump, from the same people who criticize the same conduct or policies when it comes from Democrats.

Being angrier at me for noticing and commenting on Trump doing objectively bad things, than at Trump for actually doing those things.

Do you think conservatives like you and I, and Ben Shapiro (even though he’s helped grow this MAGA brand), are a silent majority on the right, or are the populist firebrands like Tucker and Candace Owens the majority. And if you had to ballpark it how would it come out in percentages? — Ed G.

I actually don’t think either of those groups are in the silent majority on the right. People like you and me (who believe in things like limited government, fiscal responsibility, free markets, personal responsibility, the rule of law, deference to the Constitution, individual liberty, etc.) certainly aren’t in any kind of majority on today’s Right. I think we used to be. But in the Trump era, the Right has largely traded in those conservative tenets for pro-wrestling style, hyper-tribal, grievance-fueled, performative politics (which President Trump is a master of). Thus, I do think a significant portion of the Right (if not a majority) aligns more with the media outrage-peddlers. That said, I don’t think antisemites like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens represent the majority. They may be hugely popular podcasters (which is disturbing in itself), but their listenership is a few million people in a country in which well over 100 million people identify as right-of-center.

Great piece on Ben Shapiro! Do you think he’ll read it? — Alex D.

Thanks, and no. Ben’s retweeted me a few times over the years, but he’s a very busy guy, and I doubt he otherwise knows who I am, or reads my columns. Then again, I’ve been surprised to learn how many big-name players are indeed aware of me and my columns, so who knows for sure.

Thanks everyone! You can send me questions for next week by leaving a comment in the comment section.

