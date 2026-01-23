Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Hadley's avatar
Bob Hadley
18m

Can you still say fuck on this website? For a friend

Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bernard Goldberg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture