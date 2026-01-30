Hi everyone.

Welcome to this week’s Daly Weekly, where I answer whatever questions you throw my way.

Let’s get right to it…

Greetings Sir John and I appreciate the Q&A this week. I’ll ask your speculation here. Where are all those self-righteous left wing protestors that were protesting the “genocide in Gaza” now that the Iranian government is persecuting and possibly murdering their own citizens in the street? I’m talking about the Iranians that are fed up with the oppression from the Mullahs. I thought that those college protestors wanted people in the Middle East to “be free.” (Sarcasm ON! I NEVER thought that).

And do you think that Trump might actually intervene since he said that “help is on the way” on those U.S. warships? —“From The River To The Sea, We Woke Fools Don’t Care if Iran is Free/ Make Iran Great Again” regards (that must be some type of record for me) from The Emperor

The protesters are silent, Emperor, because that “genocide in Gaza” movement you’re describing largely wasn’t about the welfare of the Palestinian people. It was instead about anti-Israel, and in some cases antisemitic, sentiment.

As for Trump, he keeps saying he’ll do something (and maybe he will), but he has been so slow to react to Iran crossing the “red line” he himself established (after he encouraged Iranians to rise up) that I think he’s really dropped the ball this time. An estimated tens of thousands of Iranians have been killed in the interim. While I still believe it would be better-late-than-never to act, I think the inaction thus far has been a big mistake.

Re Trump getting assassinated: I actually do fear this will eventually happen, even though I share your skepticism that the majority of Americans support it.

Because it’s really the case that (1) Trump is doing permanent, irreversible harm to not just the country, but the world and (2) Impeachment and the 25th Amendment are both de facto dead; then isn’t the next conclusion to draw, that the only way to rid the world of Trump, is to remove him in that manner? So, what do you think is the likelihood that there will at least be a serious attempt on Trump’s life before his term is up? Or even a conspiracy to take out both Trump and Vance? — Aylene W.

I’d love for the chances to be zero, Aylene, but there’s already been a least two serious attempts on Trump’s life, so it’s certainly possible someone will try again. I don’t want to throw out (or even think about) the odds of it happening. Let’s just hope it doesn’t happen.

What do you make of Tulsi Gabbard being part of an FBI raid on a Georgia election office, having to do with the 2020 election? — Alex D.

I think the whole thing is stupid, Alex. It’s pathetic that taxpayers are flipping the dime for a Trump vanity-raid tied to an almost six-year-old bogus narrative. And since Trump and his other advisors have basically insulated National Intelligence Director, Tulsi Gabbard, from matters of national intelligence, I guess this raid and the “stolen election” stuff at least gives her something to work on.

Keying off of this week’s Q&A with Bernie, which person, who YOU’VE interviewed, would YOU not want to live next-door to? — Ben G.

Probably Bernie. He’d always be bugging me for stuff. 😄

Thanks everyone! You can send me questions for next week by leaving a comment in the comment section.