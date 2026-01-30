Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bob Hadley's avatar
Bob Hadley
9m

"Where are all those self-righteous left wing protestors that were protesting the “genocide in Gaza” now that the Iranian government is persecuting and possibly murdering their own citizens in the street? "

The obvious difference is that those protesting Israel's war with Hamas or the manner in which it was conducted were protesting our support of the Israeli war effort. We are not supporting the atrocities of the Iranian government.

I shouldn't have to point this out but here, I am NOT taking a position on the Israeli war efforts or whether some or most of the protesters do not see the Iran regime as evil. I'm just saying that the bulk of the protesters were protesting what our government was supporting.

Similarly, those who say "Why don't those who protest laws regarding drug offenders protest the drug pushers?" are missing something staring them in the face. Bernie once wrote something along these lines.

