Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Hadley's avatar
Bob Hadley
7m

Emperor, The comment I left for Bernie on his recent drop - Bernie's Time Machine: Should College Athletes Be Paid? - I also think applies to you.

You've written a ton about reverse bigotry and hatred and, correct me if I'm wrong, about little else. I don't know what experiences have led you to this. Of course, there's black-on-white bigotry. I don't know you other than your writings here, but it really seems that you're missing some introspection, empathy and proportionality.

I say this with respect.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bernard Goldberg
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture