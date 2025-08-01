Hi everyone.

I saw you scoff on social-media at the Daily Beast’s report on the “mysterious ‘orange shape’ [that] was recorded ascending the stairs to where Jeffrey Epstein’s cell was located the night he died.” What about that piece did you find off-putting? — Alex D.

Oh, I didn’t actually read it, Alex. I was just amused by the headline you quoted. I thought the Daily Beast was insinuating that Donald Trump was the “orange shape.” It occurred to me later that it was probably about an orange prison jump-suit. Anyway, my assumption all along was that Epstein killed himself, which was the official finding. I’m sure that whatever ‘orange shape’ may or may not have been in the vicinity was purely coincidental.

Sir John, recently in the Missouri Ozarks, several people are attempting to start a “Whites Only” community. We can discuss those criminal situations like what occurred at the Cincinnati Jazz Festival all we want, but I think the real impetus for the current white separatists is a combination of the mainstream media’s willful denial and refusal to report on such crimes (unless of course the races are reversed), along with the liberal white guilt Dems allying themselves with the race hustlers by pushing the false narrative about the prevalence of white supremacy being the biggest threat to democracy in America to the lie that the white race (especially straight white Christian men) is the sole source of everything that’s wrong and bad in America. I don’t see the white separatists as bigots necessarily; I see them as being fed up with the false narratives pushed by the media and the left wing Dems about how THEY are to blame for all of America’s ills. I ask you what’s wrong with them separating themselves from people that hate them? The left seems to support safe spaces for blacks and gays and other groups, so why should liberals care if their enemies are voluntarily separating themselves with the simple request to be left alone? And what’s your opinion personally on all this? — “You keep going YOUR way; I’ll keep going MY way” regards from The Emperor

Hi Emperor. Assuming this story is correct, let me approach your question this way…

I too am a straight, white, Christian man. I know I’m not to “blame for all of America’s ills,” I know I’m not a white supremacist, and I don’t think “the media” is a singular, monolithic entity that believes otherwise and “hates” me for it. I don’t even think most Democrats share the beliefs you describe.

Do some people in the media, and some people in the Democratic party harbor such sentiment? Absolutely! There’s an uncomfortable number of them, and the right-wing media does a very good job of spotlighting these far-left loons, and convincing their audiences that they represent many more people than they actually do. But just for the sake of argument, let’s say for a moment that this sentiment is broadly representative of the American Left. How would that rationalize white separatism? How would it rationalize any form of racial segregation?

You asked me: “what’s wrong with them separating themselves from people that hate them?” That argument assumes that non-whites inherently hate whites, and that right there is both wildly wrong and, yes — bigoted. These separatists aren’t proposing a community closed off from lefties, or “the media,” or individuals who unfairly accuse them of bad things. They’re proposing, as you said yourself, a “Whites Only” community. By making it strictly about race, the rationale you’re describing falls completely flat.

Under pressure from the White House, the Smithsonian Museum of American History reportedly rolled back an exhibit on presidential impeachments to 2008, removing elements that documented President Trump’s two impeachments. Your thoughts on this? — Ben G.

It would be good to have some additional reporting on this matter, including confirmation that the exhibit was indeed changed because of pressure from the White House. If it was, I would find that extremely troubling. The term “Orwellian” gets tossed around too freely these days, but a history museum rewriting actual history to appease a president would absolutely earn that description. Like it or not, Trump was impeached twice. That’s an irrefutable historic fact, and should be recognized as such.

Are you planning on buying the upcoming Kamala Harris book? — Jenn R.

Nope, and I suspect relatively few will.

