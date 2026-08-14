Hi everyone.

Welcome to this week’s Daly Weekly, where I answer whatever questions you throw my way.

Before we get started this week, I’d like to invite you all to Reagan Caucus Action’s new Substack. I co-host their weekly podcast, on which we feature a different guest every week to discuss numerous issues from a Reaganite perspective.

It’s totally free, and you can sign up here (I hope you do):

Now, let’s get to your questions…

I can’t help but notice that Republicans, by and large, are far more resistant to the word “socialism” than actual socialism. As you’ve written before, Trump’s federal governance has taken our country closer to socialism than any president in our lifetime, and Republicans seem fine with it. You’ve complained that many on right have forgotten what “conservatism” and “liberalism” mean. Isn’t the same true for socialism? — Ben G.

I think it’s demonstrably true, Ben. Many of my fellow righties hate when I point this out, but it’s important to look at what Trump’s done:

He’s taken government equity stakes in at least 20 private companies now (some of those arrangements include the power to make business decisions in these private companies). That alone is closer to textbook socialism than ANYTHING Biden (and arguably Obama) ever did. Yet, Republicans largely shrug their shoulders at it.

There was no Republican backlash against Trump directing price controls for prescription drugs. He’s also advocated for credit card fee controls in the past, with little pushback.

His central planning efforts, and his extreme intervention in the U.S. economy with his tariff leveraging and manipulation, are other examples. And despite the tariffs producing terrible results (including driving up consumer prices), most Republicans still approve of them (according to the polls anyway).

So yeah, I’m not convinced either party-base really understands what socialism is anymore, because both are FAR too accepting of it. One side (the Dems) is just much more comfortable with the term “socialism.”

I don’t understand why people are making fun of Trump for being taken out of Air Force One in a catering truck, and transferred to a different plane, because of a security threat in Turkey. Do you understand it? — Alex D.

No, I don’t — not that part of it, anyway. To me, it seemed like a smart move by the Secret Service. What I found amusing was that people in Trump’s administration (including Marco Rubio) and members of the press were left on Air Force One, and took off in it, despite the threat being serious. I’m sure they were subject to an appropriate risk assessment and everything, but I at least get why people think that part of it is kind of funny (and maybe even symbolic).

Greetings Sir John — now that Francesca Hong got shellacked in the primaries, is there even the slightest chance that a lot of the corporate Democrats might be willing to stand up against the socialists in their party? Could the conservatives do the same against the diehard MAGA people that excuse the bad things that Trump does, such as being wishy-washy on dealing with the Iranian Mullahs? —“Will They or Won’t They?” regards from The Emperor

Hi Emperor.

To answer your first question, I think what we saw in Wisconsin was the Democratic base standing up to democratic socialism. And because it worked in this case, I do think there’s reason to believe Democratic leaders might grow a little courage and become more emboldened to speak up against the DSA crowd. I don’t have high hopes of that happening, but they’re slightly higher than before Hong lost.

As for the Republicans, I think it’s too late for that now. The midterm primaries are almost over, and while I’m glad Minnesota Republicans shut down Mike Lindell, the party advanced a lot of MAGA nutters elsewhere (like Ken Paxton). MAGA has been the GOP establishment for a decade now, and that won’t change until Trump leaves office for the last time. As we head into the 2028 election cycle, conservatives will have another opportunity to reclaim the Republican Party, but I don’t think Trump will make it easy for them.

You’ve written that Bill Cassidy has become a major disappointment. Which sitting member of congress (Senate or House) do you respect the most, if any? — Jen R.

Rep. Don Bacon. He’s a Reaganite conservative (perhaps the last one in Congress), and a rare adult in the room. He seems to have the right position on virtually every issue.

Share

Thanks everyone! You can send me questions for next week by leaving a comment in the comment section.