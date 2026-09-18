Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

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The Emperor
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Well Sir John, I honestly don’t mean to cut time off your life span here on God’s green earth, but like Rob O. says—-I rely on you & Sir Bernie to get to the truth of these matters. Yes I submitted a You Tube video, but the original source is from Telemundo which I don’t have, but I suspect is just as biased in their presentations as are FOX, CNN, MSNOW and all the others. I certainty DO hope you and Sir Bernie get many more years of quality life here during your remaining tenure on earth, but I have access to you & Sir Bernie via these columns so by default, YOU get to look into my queries. I suppose I could attempt to send these videos to Ben Shapiro or INFO WARS or Jimmy Dore, but I just don’t believe that they would give the videos the same priority that you do.

And for the record, it was a toss up between this video and the one about the allegedly demon-possessed airline passenger who had to be duct taped to his seat by other passengers to keep him from shouting out racist and homophobic slurs while assaulting a Christian Jew Preacher who began preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ to him. The mainstream media allegedly tried to spin the story to make the unruly passenger out to be a bigoted right wing Christian conservative.

For anybody who may be interested—

https://youtu.be/qhn7S5MYQqg?is=2Nw5g-jxdkkrSqm4

If you like, I can submit THAT video for next Friday.😂. Have a great weekend Sir John.

His Utmost Excellency, The Emperor, has spoken !,

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