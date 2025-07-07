Chalk up another victory (if that’s the right word) for Donald Trump — and another loss for a free press in the United States of America.

Trump just got a $16 million payday from Paramount, the parent company of CBS News, to settle a $20 billion lawsuit in which Trump alleged that “60 Minutes” deceptively edited an interview with Kamala Harris during last year’s presidential campaign in order to help her and hurt him.

To promote the interview, CBS ran a portion of it on “Face the Nation” — a “word salad” version of an answer to a question about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. That night, a shorter, more intelligible answer to the same question ran on “60 Minutes.”

“60 Minutes” didn’t put words in Harris’ mouth. It didn’t report anything that was factually incorrect. And there’s no evidence CBS News was trying to help her campaign and sink Trump’s. It simply was the kind of editing decision made all the time in American journalism.

Legal experts said the lawsuit was baseless. Even Paramount, just days before it settled with Trump, called it “meritless” and said that he was trying “to evade bedrock First Amendment principles.” But they paid Trump anyway — to smooth the way for a multi-billion dollar merger of Paramount with Skydance Media, a deal that would require a stamp of approval from Donald Trump’s Federal Communications Commission.