What is it, exactly, that draws Tucker Carlson to weirdos, bigots, and historical revisionists? Is it curiosity? Is it showmanship? Or is it something more troubling—a belief, perhaps, that these characters have something important to say?

Since Fox News showed him the door two years ago, Carlson has reinvented himself as a kind of rogue intellectual—a digital prophet for the disaffected right. No longer constrained by a network’s standards (such as they were), he now has the freedom to chase the fringes full-time.

Take his podcast, for example. It’s become a veritable freak show of extremism. Carlson welcomed conspiracy king Alex Jones, a man so toxic he owes nearly $1.5 billion to the families of Sandy Hook victims for his obscene lies. Not exactly a defender of the truth. Then there’s Darryl Cooper, a Holocaust denier who spins the deranged tale that Winston Churchill, not Hitler, was the real villain of World War II.

Let that sink in: Cooper doesn’t just minimize the Holocaust—he rewrites the whole war to make the Nazis look like the misunderstood good guys. And what does Carlson do in response? Does he challenge this nonsense? Call it out for the intellectual sewage that it is?

No. He calls Cooper “the most important historian in the United States.” That’s not just irresponsible—it’s deranged.

And now, in what might be the most grotesque installment yet, we have Tucker Carlson’s cozy little sit-down with Nick Fuentes. For those who don’t spend their evenings wading through the swamps of online bigotry, Fuentes is a young white supremacist with a particular fondness for Adolf Hitler. He says he “loves” Hitler. Not exactly subtle.

Fuentes traffics in every tired anti-Semitic trope imaginable. “Neocon Jewish types,” he told Carlson, were behind the Iraq War. “Zionist Jews,” he says, control the media. You know, the usual paranoid garbage that’s been recycled since the Protocols of the Elders of Zion.

And what did Carlson do? Did he tear into Fuentes? Did he call out the anti-Semitism, the hate, the lunacy? Not a chance. The interview, by all accounts, was downright chummy.

That’s right—Carlson, once the darling of mainstream conservative media, sat across from a man who openly admires Hitler and played footsie with his ideas. Imagine if a left-wing commentator treated a neo-Nazi with that kind of deference. The outrage would be deafening. And rightfully so.

But here’s the real problem: Fuentes isn’t just some basement-dwelling internet troll anymore. He’s got a following—millions of young, mostly white males who hang on his every word. They vote. They tweet. They meme. And politicians—especially Republicans—are starting to notice.

That’s why Wired ran a story titled “The GOP Civil War Over Nick Fuentes Has Just Begun.” Because condemning a Hitler-loving bigot isn’t as easy as it should be. Not when there’s a bloc of voters who think Fuentes is telling it like it is.

The Wall Street Journal editorial board—hardly a nest of woke progressives—issued a warning that should send chills down every conservative spine: “An old political poison is growing on the new right. It’s spreading fast.” The poison, of course, is hate masquerading as ideology. If the right doesn’t confront it now—if it doesn’t crush this sickness before it metastasizes—then both the conservative movement and the country are in real danger.

Because let’s be clear: This isn’t about freedom of speech or edgy political commentary. It’s about mainstreaming bigotry. It’s about replacing serious thought with antisemitic ramblings and calling it “truth-telling.” And when someone with Carlson’s reach treats hate-mongers like serious thinkers, it sends a message—not just to his followers, but to the rest of us.

Tucker Carlson may think he’s pushing boundaries. But the only boundary he’s pushing is the one that separates decency from indecency, truth from lunacy, and conservatism from something far more sinister.

And if the right doesn’t draw that line soon—loudly, publicly, and without apology—it may wake up one day to find that it’s already been erased.

