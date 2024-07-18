A.B. Stoddard on Our Polarized Politics, J.D.Vance, and Biden Staying in the Presidential Race

Welcome to episode 3 of The Daly Express with John Daly.

Today, I talk to political journalist/commentator A.B. Stoddard of The Bulwark. A.B. discusses calls for unity following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Trump's selection of J.D. Vance as his running mate, and Joe Biden's stubborn refusal to drop out of the presidential race.

Show Notes:

A.B.’s columns on The Bulwark.

