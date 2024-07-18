Playback speed
A.B. Stoddard on Our Polarized Politics, J.D.Vance, and Biden Staying in the Presidential Race

Episode 3 of "The Daly Express" with John A. Daly
John A. Daly
and
A.B. Stoddard
Jul 18, 2024
Transcript

Welcome to episode 3 of The Daly Express with John Daly.

Today, I talk to political journalist/commentator A.B. Stoddard of The Bulwark. A.B. discusses calls for unity following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, Trump's selection of J.D. Vance as his running mate, and Joe Biden's stubborn refusal to drop out of the presidential race.

Show Notes:

The Daly Express
Author/writer John A. Daly interviews guests over political and cultural topics.
