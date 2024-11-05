Hi Everyone.

Election day is finally here, and we just wanted to take the opportunity to thank you all for being subscribers. It will be nice, after today, not to have to focus on polls and campaigns for a while.

We’ll be back tomorrow afternoon (a little later in the day than usual) with a new episode of the No BS Zone. Hopefully we’ll know by then who our next president will be. Either way, we’ll analyze the situation and let you know what we think.

Take care, and don’t stay up too late!

— Bernie & John