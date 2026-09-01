Is There Anyone Else We’d Collectively Mourn Like Dolly Parton?

Bernie Goldberg's No BS ZoneIs There Anyone Else We’d Collectively Mourn Like Dolly Parton?0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -3:29-3:29Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Bernard Goldberg's CommentarySubscribe to listenIs There Anyone Else We’d Collectively Mourn Like Dolly Parton?Maybe.Bernard GoldbergSep 01, 2026∙ PaidShareIn today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at the loss of Dolly Parton, and what she meant to our country.ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Bernard Goldberg.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Bernie Goldberg's No BS ZoneLongtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeBernard GoldbergRecent EpisodesTrans Athlete Stories... and the Journalists Who Fear ThemAug 25 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyDemocrats’ Fondness For SocialismAug 19 • Bernard GoldbergThe Socialists' MomentumAug 11 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyTrump Is at a Crossroads on IranAug 4 • Bernard GoldbergBernie's Back!Jul 28 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyVan Jones vs. the DSA, Trump's Primetime Address, and MoreJul 22 • John A. DalyDemocrats vs. Democratic Socialists, Graham Platner, and the Iran WarJul 15 • John A. Daly