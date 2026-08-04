In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at the dilemma President Trump finds himself in on the Iran War.
Trump Is at a Crossroads on Iran
Significant mistakes were made at the beginning of the Iran War. Now Trump is left with few good options and a big decision to make.
∙ Paid
Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes