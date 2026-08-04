Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
Trump Is at a Crossroads on Iran
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Trump Is at a Crossroads on Iran

Significant mistakes were made at the beginning of the Iran War. Now Trump is left with few good options and a big decision to make.
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Bernard Goldberg
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In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at the dilemma President Trump finds himself in on the Iran War.

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