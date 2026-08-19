Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
Democrats’ Fondness For Socialism
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Democrats’ Fondness For Socialism

It’s not just a fringe faction of the party.
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Bernard Goldberg
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In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at a recent poll validating a troubling theme.

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