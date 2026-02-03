Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
More Warning Signs for Republicans
0:00
-3:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

More Warning Signs for Republicans

And what may help.
Bernard Goldberg's avatar
Bernard Goldberg
Feb 03, 2026
∙ Paid

In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at the latest sign for Republicans that their party is in trouble, going into the midterms. I also describe how there may be hope.

Share

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Bernard Goldberg.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Bernard Goldberg · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture