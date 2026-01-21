In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at the latest polling data on the GOP’s midterm prospects.
A Down in the Dumps GOP
The Republicans' midterm prospects look worse every day.
Jan 21, 2026
∙ Paid
Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes